Dorothy Godiva Price, aka Dot or Tootle was born on April 28, 1956 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was the fifth child born to Judith Price and Luther Price, Sr.

Dorothy received her formal education in the Virginia Beach City Public School System. She graduated from Bayside High School in 1974.

On March 31, 1971 Dorothy gave birth to Michael Keith Price. He was the joy of her life.

Dorothy married Perry Tootle on May 1, 1978.

The family moved from Virginia Beach in 1978 and began a new life in San Diego CA. Shortly after, she joined Pilgrim Progressive Baptist Church and was baptized. Dorothy joined the usher board in 1980 and was active in the district. She really enjoyed ushering, and in 1993 she became an active member in the choir. She attended Sunday School, volunteered at Vacation Bible School, made choir robes, and usher uniforms.

Dorothy had a passion for sewing and got a job working at Yardage Town in National City as a sales representative. She made most of her clothes and had her own unique fashion that made a statement about her sewing talent. Dorothy did lots of alterations and was the seamstress for many. She worked at Yardage town for over twenty-eight years until her health began to fail.

Dorothy was so full of life she enjoyed going on vacations, playing pool, going to the movies, attending plays, and playing softball. While playing on various softball teams she was always teammates with her bestie, Chakesha. Dorothy loved her neighborhood and T Street neighbors that some became just like her family.

On October 31, 2010 she was blessed with a beautiful granddaughter Ani’ Nicole Price.

God saw that His child was getting tired, so on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, He called her to eternal peace and rest”.

Dorothy was preceded in death by parents Judith and Luther Price, Sr. and one brother Michael Price.

Those left to cherish Dorothy’s sweet precious memories are her loving and devoted son Michael; granddaughter Ani’; three sisters Barbara Owens, Lovie Harris (Allen), and Yvette Price; two brothers Luther Price, Jr., and Willie Price, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, one goddaughter Deveny Bugg; sister/best friend Aderian Bugg (Chakesha); church members, co-workers, and many other friends to mourn her passing.