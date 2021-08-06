Dr. Edward Pygatt was born on July 8, 1925, to Lemuel G. and Fannie Pygatt, sharecrop farmers in Effingham, SC, they welcomed the births of the eldest of their nine children; a set of twins, Edward “Sonny” and Edna “Sister”.

Upon finishing two years of high school, Edward was drafted into the U.S. Army at Fort Jackson, Columbia, SC, to serve in World War II. After training he was assigned to the newly commissioned 643rd Port Company Transportation Corps, a “negro” supply company. In 1946, the 643rd Port Company Transportation Corps was deactivated and all personnel re-assigned.

Edward’s sister, Helen, reports, “Sonny served 3 years, 11 months and 9 days in the Army”. Edward returned to Effingham after earning an honorable discharge to complete his high school education; graduating on June 3, 1948 from Wilson High School Edward went on to study veterinary medicine, education, and bible studies. After earning his Bachelor of Science Degree at the North Carolina College for Negroes at Durham in 1952, majoring in Chemistry with a minor in Biology. Edward was awarded his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine on May 21, 1956 at the acclaimed Tuskegee Institute, Tuskegee, AL.

Christianity became a core part of Edward’s life during his childhood. He accepted Christ while attending a small church in Seattle, WA while still in the Army. Edward remained true to his upbringing and commitment to God throughout his lifetime, as evidenced by his faithful service on choirs, Deacon Board, Trustee Board, and Superintendent/Teacher of Sunday School. He was an active member at Calvary Baptist Church of Compton in Compton, CA until his passing.

Edward is believed to have been the most senior member of the direct Pygatt clan. He is survived by his wife Iris of 62 years, daughter: Jacquelyn(Timothy)Armstrong, Yusufu Dankaro, sisters: Helen McElveen, Mary (Harold) Pinckney, and Mildred Pygatt; sisters-in-laws : Gladys Pygatt and Arteal Pygatt, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Edward was preceded in passing by his daughter Tami (Yusufu) Dankaro; parents, Lemuel and Fannie; twin sister, Edna (Luther) Bradley; brothers, Samuel (Gladys), Lemuel R. (Arteal), Harry (Lillian), and Fred; brothers-in-law, Luther Bradley, and John “Johnny Bean”