Visitation will be held Monday, November 16, (5pm to 7pm) at Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary, Funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 17, (11am) at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Dr. Ella Faye Robinson-Sloan was born to Ella M. Robinson and Fay Robinson, Jr. in Hillsboro, Texas. The eldest of seven siblings, Ella Faye received her educational foundation at the Peabody School. She attended Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

Ella Faye’s passion was doing hair. She set her eyes on enrolling in a beauty college in San Diego, California upon high school graduation.

She found her spiritual home at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

Ella Faye married Winston L. Sloan, from this union two children were born, a daughter, Rhonda Renee’ Sloan and a son, Rodney Dwayne Sloan.

Ella became a licensed cosmetologist. She received an Associates Degree in photography and business, a Bachelor’s Degree in African Studies, and a Master’s Degree in counseling. Her educational background was used in service to her family, customers, church family, and the community.

Ella Faye enrolled in the University of San Diego to pursue her Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership. She immersed herself in the work of W. E. B. Dubois’s “Talented Tenth.” She traveled to Africa for research on W.E B. Dubois, and would later turn her dissertation into a book titled, W.E.B. Dubois’s “Talented Tenth”: A Pioneering Conception of Transformational Leadership.

She helped charter the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. Delta Upsilon Chapter. She held the Regional Director for the Far Western Region. She Co-founded the Young Scholars Program, She served as a member and officer of the local N.A.A.C.P. and the George Stevens Senior Center.

Ella is preceded in death by her grandfather, Fay “Poppa Jack” Robinson, Sr., grandmother, Ella Robinson, father, Fay Robinson, Jr., and mother Ella M. Hale. She leaves to carry forward her legacy and cherished memories husband ,Winston L. Sloan, daughters; Rhonda Sloan and Debbie Foster (Michael) and sons; Rodney Sloan (Rexie), and Myron Bell (Candis); cherished grandchildren; Kania Batiste, Kaelin and Kiara Sloan; stepmother, Charlie Mae Robinson; siblings; Maryann Kennard, Barbara Garrett(Charles), Regina Parker, Cheryl Peyton (Jerry), Johnny Hale (Marilyn), Oliver Fennell, and Michael Simmons (Pam),and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.