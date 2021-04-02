A walk-thru viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 7th 2021 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. Service will be on Thursday, April 8th 2021 at 11 a.m. at Grace Unity Baptist Church. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Dr. Emily Jean Parker-Ferrell was born on October 31, 1937, in Houston, Texas to Mr. Emery and Mrs. Dorothy Breedlove Parker. was the second child born to this union. Her older brother, Emery Junior, died at three months old.

Emily’s godfather, Dr. W.H. Dudley was the Pastor of Bethel Baptist Church in Houston, where she accepted Jesus as my Lord and Savior. She enjoyed singing in the Youth Choir and serving as their pianist. Emily attended Douglas Elementary School and Jack Yates Senior High School in Houston. She enjoyed sports, swimming, singing in the Glee Club, marching in the Pep Squad, and as a High Stepping Majorette performing in front of the marching band.

Emily united in holy matrimony with Harry Lee Ferrell on March 2, 1957. From this union daughter Donna and son Anthony were born.

In 1974, Rev. Ferrell was the organizing pastor of Grace Missionary Baptist Church. Emily served as Minister of Music, Wedding Coordinator, and leader of our Ministers Wives. In 1975, Emily received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Southern California Bible College and Seminary.

Emily served as President of the San Diego Ministers’ Wives, California President of the Ministers’ Wives, and the Vice President of the Pacific Region of the International Association of Minister Wives and Widows.

Emily was called home to be with the Lord on March 14, 2021. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Dr. H.L. Ferrell, and children, Donna (Ron) Scott, and Anthony (Sheila) Ferrell. Grandchildren, LaMarr Ferrell, DeAndre Ferrell, Sharyna Scott, Drew Ferrell, Shanice Ferrell, DeRon Scott, Shariana Scott, Sharyce Ferrell, and DeShon Scott. And a host of relatives and friends.