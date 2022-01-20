Earl Hines was born on April 29, 1944, in Birmingham, Alabama. At the age of 5, his family relocated to San Diego, California.

Earl graduated from Lincoln High School in 1963 and then joined the United States Air Force. After serving our country, he left the Air Force and attended College. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from San Diego State University and went on to earn a lifetime teaching credential and Master of Arts in Education. He began his career in the San Diego Unified School District, teaching Physical Education at Gompers Jr. High in 1972, and then onto San Diego High in 1974 until his retirement in 2003.

Earl was extremely active in his community and was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He always excelled at sports and loved football, basketball, and golf. When not teaching, he loved coaching students in an array of different sports and was a proud member of the San Diego Chargers Football chain crew for over 20 years

He was an affectionate, loving, supportive father, a “Girl Dad”, and grandfather. He shared his wisdom freely and always had a story or saying to help teach a life lesson. He loved music and hobbies like working on his golf game, home improvement projects, fishing, learning to play instruments, experimenting with new recipes, perfecting his delicious homemade “secret recipe” barbeque sauce, and watching documentaries.

In retirement, Earl moved to Columbia, South Carolina, where the Lord called him home on October 19, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Georgia C. Hines, daughters; Robyn Johnson, Erika Hines, Eboni Vincent (Hines), grandchildren; Christopher Hines, Brittany Johnson, Braylon Vincent, and Bria Vincent, 2 great grandchildren, siblings; George, Larry, Maurice (Robin), Jacqui (Bill), Rose (Donnie), and Clara Costello, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends, who will all mourn his passing.