Viewing prior to service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, Memory Chapel. Due to the covid-19 limitation, services are invitation only by family.

Eddie Mae Center passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

She was born to Hayward Mitchell and Levessie Bradshaw Mitchell on January 7, 1921 in Giddings, TX.

On October 17, 1943, she married James Center of Giddings, TX and relocated to San Diego, CA. They lived downtown in a hotel on 5th Avenue. She worked at Cress on 5th Avenue and later at Convair during the war period. From downtown they moved to Linda Vista where their first child Lurie was born and then to Market Street where her additional 8 children were born. Due to construction of the 805 Freeway, the family moved to Springford Avenue in the Skyline area.

She earned her high school diploma from Southeast Adult School in 1966 and an AA degree in Dressmaking from San Diego City College in 1968. She worked at O’Farrell as a teacher’s assistant in sewing, at Morse High School as a security guard and as a Queensway Fashion Consultant.

Her children spoiled her with travels to New York City, Egypt, India, Italy, Hong Kong and cruises. She was blessed with loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Eddie Mae Center was a member of the 31st Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She is survived by sons: Elliott Center, Michael Center, and Eric Center of San Diego; daughters, Eloise Center Shabazz D.D.S. (husband, Lloyd Shabazz M.D.) of Chesapeake, VA, Mildred Center and Alison Center Hunter of Chula Vista; and her sister, Lois Lee Wilburn of Waco TX.

She was predeceased by her husband, James Center; two daughters, Lurie Center and Lavern Cumby; son, Donald Center; three brothers: George Mitchell, Lawrence Mitchell and Wayne “Bill” Mitchell, and sister, Virgie Mae Washington.