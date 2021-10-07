Funeral services were held on September 30, 2021 at Bayview Baptist Church with a burial following at Greenwood Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Ekiumeni Afusia-Atuatasi, fondly called “Meni” was born November 6, 1975 in Honolulu Hawaii to Tafu Lui Afusia and Aiulutuana Itaisi Afusia, raised by The High Talking chief Liava’s Tanu Atuatas and Manuia Loa Atuatasi. At the age of eleven, they relocated to San Diego, CA. He attended Morse High School where he excelled as an all-American athlete. Meni received numerous accolades including induction into the San Diego Hall of Fame. He received a full-scholarship offer to USC and San Jose State where he made the decision to commit.

Upon Meni’s return to San Diego, California he attended Southwestern College where he earned his AA degree in Liberal Arts and met his best friend and love of his life Rebecca Ann Horn. They Married August 22, 1998. There were three beautiful cubs born in their den, Ekiumeni “Jr”, Remani “Mani” and Ramaya “Maya”.

Meni accepted Christ and was baptized at Bayview Baptist Church. He was a soldier for Christ, eager to share the good news of Jesus Christ with anyone who needed to hear it. An active member of the Deacon and parking lot ministries, he loved serving alongside his brethren. Meni, a gentle giant, loved his family and everyone knew it. As his kid’s biggest cheerleader and advocate, he did his best never to miss any of their events, including helping his daughter achieve numerous cookie goals during their girl scout careers. Menis Left a great impression on everyone he encountered and most recently his co-worker at Lincoln Military Housing.

As Meni’s health began to decline, his ministry grew as he reached out to pray with as many as he could. God called him from labor to reward his faithfulness. He leaves to cherish his memories, his beautiful bride, Rebecca, his three cubs; Ekiumeni Jr., Remani and Ramay, his siblings; Samson Atuatasi, Josephine Avega (Sa Avega), Susan Atuatasi, Sione Atuatasi (Anna Atuatasi), Nelson Atuatasi (JoAnn Atuatasi)i, Ben Atuatasi (Emma Atuatasi), Houston Laupola (Christine Laupola), Tulei Tafu (Manuia Tafu), Toaili Liva (Irene Liva), Tamilo Afusia (Holly Afusia), and a host of family nieces, nephews and friends.