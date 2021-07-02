Elaine Marcia Hackett was born April 23, 1939 to John Wesley Long and Ruth Long, in San Diego, CA. Her father was a construction supervisor for the City of San Diego. Her mother was a homemaker who took care of the family.

Elaine graduated from San Diego High. After high school she attended San Diego Business College in San Diego.

At her parents’ church, Elaine met and married Reverend Melvin Hackett. After graduation from Business College Elaine went to work for Sears & Roebuck in Administration, as a Telephone Operator. She enjoyed her profession. After years of working for Sears, Elaine went on to work for a newly developed hospital in her neighborhood.

The Community Hospital of San Diego opened just blocks from home. She worked as a Switchboard Operator. Elaine’s tenure at Community was rewarding for her. After decades there she went to work at San

Diego Hospice as an Administrator and Reception Telephone Operator. Elaine loved the San Diego Padres Baseball Team. She never missed a game. No one knew the stats as well as she did on her favorite team. Elaine’s favorite flower was The Orchid because the flower and plant lasts forever.

Elaine Marcia Hackett, 82, left us on April 28, 2021 to be with The Lord with her family by her side in San Diego. Elaine Hackett is survived by four brothers John Westley Long, Jr., Charles Long, Marvin Long, and Harold Long; sister Joyce Brooks; and sons Gregory Brooks, Mark Hackett and Keith Hackett; daughters Beth Hackett, Stacie Driver; seven grandchildren, grandson Josiah Hackett; Nicholas Scott Cannon; grand-daughter Latayla Drake; several great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.