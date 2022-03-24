Funeral services were held on March 4, 2022, at Memory Chapel at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Elyria Knight was born May 17, 1948, to Clyde and Alean Owens in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was the oldest of three children. Elyria and her family moved to San Diego, where she received her formal education, attending Memorial Junior High and graduating from San Diego High School.

She is survived by her brother, Clyde Owens; her children: Joyce M. Owens, Stanley Smith, Sametha Scott; and grandchildren: Tina Fowler and Dominique Fowler.