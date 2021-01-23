Graveside service was held on December 9,2020 at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

EUGENE PATTERSON, was born July 1, 1930 in Gilmer, TX to Ruby “Jake” and Estella Hale Patterson. He was baptized and introduced to Christ at a young age while attending the Valley View Baptist Church.

After graduating from Valley View School, “Gene” as he was known by, decided to leave Gilmer and head west to join the Navy. When enlisting, he did not have a certified birth certificate. He waited patiently for the document and once he was able to enlist, he served honorably for more than 21 years. After retirement from the military, Gene worked in the private sector until he had enough.

While in the military, he met and married Jean Autry Coleman on September 12, 1955. To this union, no children were born; but he made the decision to adopt Jean’s son Joe David Coleman. Jean and Joe preceded him in death. He later met Francine Taylor; they were together until his death. They traveled from the west to east coast living life to the fullest. As his health began to fail, the extended travels shortened.

His all-time favorite passion was fishing. As long as he had a pole in his hand, he had a smile on his face. As his steps began to shorten, just sitting on the bank of the lake brought much joy to him. His dearest, constant friend and fishing buddy was John Mahaffey, Sr. who preceded him in death on October 17, 2020.

After a life well spent, Eugene transitioned to eternal rest on November 13. He joins his parents; his brothers, Doy Lee and Asbury “Hot”; sisters: Pearlene, Lessie, SeNora, Thelma and Vivian; and his all-time favorite niece, Kathryn Gist.

He leaves to cherish his memory, aunt, Ella Hale Webb of Gilmer, TX; special niece, Gwendolyn Brantley of Dallas, TX; “Ride or Die” Special friend and Caregiver, Francine Taylor of San Diego; nephew-in-law and military friend, Walter Lee Gist; Special military “son”, Alvin Edwards; grandchildren, Tamara Goularte and Michelle Patterson; LaVina Branch, Ajamu Patterson and Rashad Patterson; “adopted” grandchildren, Pierre, Jerome and Marie: fourteen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.