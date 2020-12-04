Eugene “Tee” Taylor, was the second child born to Marvin B. Taylor and Helen Taylor, August 21, 1944 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Eugene received his formal education and graduated from Oliver High School.

On June 3rd, 1965 he joined the United States Navy where he served his country with pride and commitment; he had a great passion for the military. While in the Navy, he became a part of a special group of friends “THE CREW” who gave him the nickname “TEE”. During this time, he was deployed several times and was stationed on five different ships, the USS KLONDIKE, USS DUBUQUE, USS THOMASTON, USS DIXIE, and USS UNION.

In 1972, Eugene met Betty Foster and was blessed with a daughter by the name of Chenequia Y. Taylor and helped raise two bonus children Terri Franks and Herman Foster Jr.. Eugene (Tee) retired as a First Class Boatmate from the U.S. Navy in San Diego, CA where he made his home.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Helen Taylor, Sister Brenda Taylor all of Pittsburgh, PA, Step-Daughter Andrea Smith of Dallas, Texas.” The Crew” Welton (Grouch) Bell, Pydia (Jake) Hersey, Jr., Oscar (Dad) Johnson, and Robert (Rat) Goins. He departed this life on November 13, 2020.

Eugene was a loving father, step-father, Bonus father, uncle, grandfather, great- grandfather, and friend. Eugene leaves to celebrate his life, Long-time friend Betty Foster, one daughter Chenequia (Nikki) Taylor, Step- son Arthur Jones of San Diego; two bonus children – Terri Lynn Franks of Ferguson, Missouri and Herman Foster, Jr. of San Diego; three brothers Curtis, Marvin, and Michael Taylor all of Pittsburgh, PA; one sister Tresa Williams (Sam) also of Pittsburgh; grandchildren Asia Brown of Los Angeles, CA and Jerome Embry Smith, Jr. of Dallas, Texas; and three great-grand- children of Los Angeles; “The Crew” Clifford (Cliff) Edmonds, John (Sarge) Simmons, and Roderic Bentley all of San Diego, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and his Jehovah Witness Family.