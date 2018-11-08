Contributing Writer

LEMON GROVE FARMERS MARKET – Project New Village operates the newest Farmers market serving the neighborhoods of Southeastern San Diego. The Lemon Grove Farmers Market opened this summer, on July 12th, and runs every Thursday from 3-7pm at the VFM Parking lot, located at 2885 Lemon Grove Ave. Last week, Lemon Grove residents hosted a candidate forum, and many came out to meet folks running for city council, including our board chair, Kamaal Martin.

Project New Village serves as a catalyst for residents, business, academia and government to work together to build stronger neighborhoods, improve the quality of life and to stimulate collective investment in better health in Southeastern San Diego. Project New Village strengthens communities through the development of beautiful, beneficial and bountiful neighborhood food options.

Later this month, Project New Village is moving its other farmers market, People’s Produce Night Market to a NEW DAY – Tuesdays and NEW LOCATION – the Art Park @Chollas View. Both marketplaces are working towards accepting EBT and WIC (food subsidy programs) in 2019. There are now two weekly community marketplaces, where consumers can use our personal purchasing power to support local business, access fresh food, and mingle with good folks!

Remember, Tuesdays and Thursdays are Farmers Market Days for Southeastern San Diego! For more info, contact Project New Village at 619 262-2022 / projectnewvillage.org