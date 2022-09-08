Funeral services were held on 09/01/2022 at Bethel Baptist Church, with a burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Frankie Jean Richardson Yarbrough was born on June 24, 1935, in Atlanta, Texas. She was the youngest of two children born to Frank and Lorene Richardson. She accepted Christ at an early age.

The family moved to San Diego, CA, where Frankie and her sister LaVerne were educated. She graduated from San Diego High School. She met and married the love of her life Collin Yarbrough, and from that union, two children were born, Diane Lynn and Darryl Collin. Frankie and Collin were happily married for 55 years until his passing in August 2006.

Frankie attended nursing school and became a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN). She began her career at University Hospital, then moved to Grossmont Hospital, where she retired after 22 years. While working at Grossmont Hospital, she was elected President of the Grossmont Employee Association, and also held the post of Treasurer.

Frankie was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She was President of the Nurses Ministry until her health prevented her from attending. She was also a member of Hermera Daily Prayer, Sunday School, Usher Board, and the School of Evangelism.

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, our Heavenly Father called Frankie home. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Collin Yarbrough, parents Frank Richards and Lorene Ivey, and Isaiah Ivey, sister Laverne Ware and brother Dwayne Ivey.

She leaves to cherish her memory two children; daughter Diane L. Smith; son Darryl (Jennifer) Yarbrough Sr.; six grandchildren, Darryl (Gema) Yarbrough Jr, Tiffany Diane Smith, Marcus (Tawni) Yarbrough, Nicole Patrice Smith, and DaRhon Russell Yarbrough; two great-grandchildren, Selby and William Y William Yarbrough all of San Diego, CA; two nephews, Donald (Rochelle) Ware, Orange, CA and Dwayne Ivey II; three nieces Leslie Ivey, Glenda Ivey, Karin (Rodney) Gentry; and sister-in-law Andrea Ivey all of San Diego, CA. Very close friends, Iris Sykes, Bobby Henderson, Alma Stoker, Floyd Robinson, and Shirley White along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.