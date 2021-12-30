Funeral services were held on December 29, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Greenwood Bible Mausoleum. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Gean Ray Davis was born on September 27, 1933 in Austin, Texas, to Frank Davis and Martha Bedford Davis. He had a twin sister, Geanie Mae, plus 6 other siblings.

He came to San Diego by the way of his military enlistment. He proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1954 to 1975, retiring with 20 years of service. He was a cook on a variety of submarines – Sperry, Queenfish, and Nimitz. After his military retirement, Gean was employed by the Chula Vista School District in the Maintenance and Custodial Services department as a custodian. Gean enjoyed working with his hands. You could always find him gardening, performing landscape around his home, and doing other household projects for enhancements, maintenance, or repairs.

Gean married Lela Virginia Varner. To this union there were no children, but he was a devoted father to his step-daughter, Ava Johnson.

In 2018, Gean fell ill but was always in good spirits! His loving and dedicated nephew, Billy Moreland II, was his side-kick/buddy and primary caretaker until his death. Gean loved to joke and poke fun. He enjoyed debating politics. He was an avid football and baseball fan.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ava Johnson and his parents: Frank and Martha Davis, his twin sister, Geanie Mae Edmonson, sisters: Rosetta Bedford, Sally Ann Davis, brothers: John D. Davis, Douglas Davis, Ashes Davis and Ray Davis. All were born and raised in Austin, Texas.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Lela V. Davis, nieces: Marilyn Jackson (Al), Debra McCorvey (Willie), nephew, Larry Manor (Verna), sister-in-law, Elmarie Moreland, brother-in-law, and shipmate Billy Moreland Sr., nieces: Ingrid Johnson (Gerald), Elaine Watson and Janice Thompson, nephews: Leon and Willie Edward Watson and a host of family and friends.