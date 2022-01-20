Funeral services were held January 13, 2022, at the Fidelity Masonic Lodge #10. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Herbert Franklin Wilson was born on August 15, 1938, to Obadiah and Annie Lee Wilson. He was the 7th child of the Wilson Household. He joined the New Grove Baptist Church at an early age.

He graduated from Lamar County Training School in Vernon, Alabama. After graduation he joined the Navy.

He married Jerlene Bowie and to this union 5 children were born: Edward, Reggie, Paulette, Gail, and David.

His wife, Jerlene, preceded him in death. Later, he met and married Vashti Ruth Hargrove and he helped to raise her daughters, Nicole and Felicia, and son, Marcus Gill.

Herbert retired from the Navy and Rohr, and after retirement, went to work for the water company. He had an incredible work ethic that he cherished dearly.

He loved his Fidelity Lodge #10 and all the brothers and his accomplishments in the lodge. He wore many hats in the lodge.

Herbert Franklin Wilson passed away suddenly on December 25, 2021, at Grossmont hospital in La Mesa, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers; Lee Henry Williams, T Willie Wilson, Calvin Wilson, Curtis Wilson, Bobby Wilson, Norris Wilson, and sister, Annie Harton.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted and loving wife, Vashti Ruth Wilson, children; Edward, Reggie, Paulette, Gail, David, stepchildren; Felicia, Marcus, and Nicole, grandchildren; Christopher, Wesley, Isaiah, Keyuana, JoeJoe, Natalie, Laforal, Beauty, little Marcus, sisters; Shirley Hardy Reeves, Jacqueline Mitchell, Ednar Gardner (Edward), brothers; Dave Wilson (Ethel), John Wesley Wilson (Joyce), Johnnie Wilson (Dottie), sister- in-laws; Brenda, Glenda Wilson, son- in-law, Eric Robinson, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and host of friends and relatives.