Herman Eugene Foster Jr. was born on June 24, 1966 to Betty J. and Herman Eugene Foster. In 1972 Herman moved to San Diego, CA with his family where he received Christ at an early age.

Herman was educated in the San Diego Unified School District and graduated from Madison High School. He had a heart of gold and was full of life to all that knew him. God blessed Herman with four wonderful children: Brandon Foster, Demitrius Kaupe, Ashley Kaupe-James, and Ayanda Foster. He was a wonderful father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, grandfather, and friend. He also was an avid Charger fan.

On Sunday, December 6, 2020, God saw fit to call Herman home to his eternal rest. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Curley, Sr. and Pauline McDonald, Beatrice Sims; step-mother Wilma Foster, bonus parent Eugene Taylor, and step- sister Andrea Smith.

Left to cherish Herman’s loving memory are parents Betty Foster of San Diego and Herman Foster, Sr. (Brenda.) of Ridgecrest, CA; two sisters Terri Franks of Ferguson, Missouri and Chenequia (Nikki) Taylor of San Diego; two step-brothers Arthur Jones of San Diego, Derek Olivia of Los Angeles, CA; step-sister Ingrid Barnes of Northern California; his wonderful children Brandon Foster of Perris, CA, Demitrius Kaupe of Arlington, VA; Ashley Kaupe-James (Kevin) of San Diego, and Ayanda Foster of Moreno Valley, CA; The apple of his eye his granddaughter Zelei James of San Diego; nephews Jon Rodney, Jordan, Drue, and Matthew Pounds all of St. Louis, MO; His crew (brothers) Marquis Gamble, Jerry Williams, Marvin Woods all of San Diego, and James Hollman of Perris, CA; along with a host of extended family and friends.