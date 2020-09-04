Homegoing Celebration was held on Friday, August 21, 22020 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary; interment at Mt. Hop Cemetery.

A Great Patriarch and Merciful Centenarian

HERMAN JOHNSON entered eternal rest on August 14, 2020, after living a fruitful life to 100 years. He leaves a legacy of integrity and the love of his family. He was born in Westphalia, TX on September 22, 1919, to Hobson and Nellie Johnson. He married Kathryn Lester on October 14, 1938, and seven children were born to this union: Wayman Johnson, Virginia Jenkins, Mildred Sykes, Ernestine McKinney, Lawrence Johnson, Herman Johnson, Jr. and Vernon Johnson.

A farm boy from Lott, TX, drafted into the Navy, he arrived in San Diego in 1944. Before entering the service, he worked construction, helping to build Army bases around the state of Texas. Upon arriving in San Diego, he worked as a civilian at North Island, when airplanes had pistons and propellers. He earned the title of “Silver Eagle” – the civilian with the longest term of 54 years of continuous Federal Service, retiring at the age of 79.

Herman had a warm personality, greeting you with a ready smile. He was a positive person who gave everyone he met a kind word and blessing. He loved reading his Bible, listening to Jazz music, playing dominoes and spending time with his family.

Preceding him in death, his wife, Kathryn; children: Esther Mae, Wayman, Ernestine, Mildred Joyce, Herman, Jr; his parents; five brothers; three nephews; two grandsons. To cherish his memories: children; Virginia, Vernon, Larry and daughter-in-law Ameerah Johnson; grandchildren: Leslie (Nathan) Lee, Michelle (Aanarai) Collins, Lynne (David) Turner, Deborah Booker, Tonya (Robert) Seals, Robert McKinney Jr. and Angelique Oates; great grandchildren: Andre Ford, Angelique Richardson, Curtis Turner III, D’Ontae McKinney, Jalyen Myles Lee, Jazmin Joseph, Jeremiah Turner, Jordan David Lee, Joshlyn Turner, Kameren /Valeria Lee, Kirshawna Johnson, Lae’Shaun McKinney, Manuel Cass, Nathan Kenaytta Lee II, Norman Milner Jr, Quincy Joseph, Rashon McKinney, Rayhon Collins, Robert McKinney III, Roshan McKinney, Tamika Turner, Tyesha Turner and Xierra Ortiz; great-great grandchildren: Aaliyah Roxanne Lee, Jelani Jason Morgan, Ajahnae, Noman III, Issac Kameren Lee, Tatyanna, Noryon, Azunte’, Noriah, Dearrion, Normiah, Kenneth, Nordayah, Alayisa Normayah, Kamihya, Kaiyel, Kyro and Curtis IV.