Funeral Services were held June 19, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary

Hollice Black, was born on September 16, 1956 to Willie “Pops” Black and Opal Lee Black in Dallas Texas. Both parents proceed him in death. He closed on his heavenly mansion on June 14, 2021, A ‘Soldier’ in the United States Marines he took pride in serving his country.

Hollice was born and raised in Dallas, Texas where he was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. After leaving the Marines he moved to San Diego, where he met the love of his life of 43 years Charlotte Antoine- Black.

Hollice loved his family and was a family man, always making time for his wife, his daughters, and grandchildren. He was the biggest fan of his beloved Dallas Cowboys and was the greatest grill master ever. Hollice loved the beach and playing football with his grandson Gionni. He was full of life and laughter. He retired from Rohr Industries in February 2020 where he received awards for excellence in service.

Hollice is survived by his wife Charlotte Antoine-Black of San Diego CA, two daughters Charlene (Gerard Holiday) Black and Charda Black of San Diego CA, 3 grandchildren Gionni, Giselle, Giovonni Holiday. Three sisters Evelyn and Glenda Black of Dallas TX, and Dorcus “Muffin” Dupree of Dallas TX and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and family.