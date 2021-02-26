A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Logan Temple A.M.E. Zion Church. Final resting place was at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

HUBERT HAMILTON was born on March 6, 1931, in Seminole, Oklahoma to Thomas Andrew Hamilton, Jr. and Augustine Blackburn.

At 13 years old, Hubert moved to Fresno, California and later joined the Navy in 1948 at the age of 16. He served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and at numerous duty stations. He received various awards during his military career; including saving the life of a fellow sailor from drowning.

Hubert married Evelyn Simmons on July 4, 1959. This union produced 3 children, Elyse and twins Maurice and Marilyn. After serving 22 years in the Navy, Hubert retired as a Chief Petty Officer in 1970. He briefly worked at National Steel & Shipbuilding Company before working for the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1997 after 25 years.

Hubert became a member of Logan Temple A.M.E. Zion Church in 1999, where he was involved in the adult and men’s choirs. Weekly, he helped prepare the sanctuary for Sunday services; doing whatever was necessary; vacuuming the main sanctuary or maintaining the landscape.

Hubert enjoyed working with his hands. He often worked on cars. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t repair or put together. Hubert was an avid bowler and participated in a bowling team in his younger years. He loved family and enjoyed sharing family history and collecting photos. Highlights in his life include the opportunity to connect and visit family in North Carolina and celebrated wedding anniversaries in Oregon and in Las Vegas with family members. In later years, he enjoyed going out on the porch and soaking up the sun.

Hubert was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Hamilton; his parents; his brothers: John Hamilton, Maurice Hamilton, Herbert Hamilton, Garland Hamilton and Abel Hamilton; sisters: Gertrude Payne, Grace McCormick, Geneva Bryant, Rosa Lee Permetter, Dollie Mae Johnson, Leona Flake, Nebraska Morrow-Graves, Thella Mae Emery and Lillie Mae Walls.

On February 9, 2021, Hubert passed away peacefully. This father, uncle, great-uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather leaves to cherish his memory his children, Elyse Keon and Marilyn Hamilton from Lemon Grove, CA; Maurice Hamilton from Saugus, CA; Raymond Hamilton and Wendy Smith from Pittsburg, CA and a host of relatives and friends.