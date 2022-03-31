Funeral services were held on 03/11/2022 at Bethel Baptist Church following at Greenwood Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Ivy May Williams was born on May 21, 1925, to William M. and Nannie C. Taylor in Hennessey, Oklahoma. Ivy May was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Hortense Taylor and Hycinthia Taylor Johnson; her brothers: Thomas and Thurman Taylor; her husband, Johnnie Lee Williams; and son, Tommy Hollins. At the age of 5, her family moved to Enid, Oklahoma, from Hennessey. She began her early education at Dunbar School and later graduated from Booker T. Washington High School.

She was married shortly thereafter and had two amazing children, James “Jimmy” Hollins and Tommy Hollins. Although her marriage didn’t last, a chance at discovering true love was awaiting her. When Johnnie and Ivy met, Johnnie made sure that Ivy knew that she was the “one.” In 1948, they were married and Ivy relocated from Fresno, California, to San Diego. Prior to marrying Johnnie, she had worked many jobs. The family migrated west, settling in Fresno. Ivy made it to San Diego and within two days of her arrival, she was employed at a pressing company. After pressing clothing, she decided to move on and worked for Mercy Hospital. She left and worked for the San Diego Public Library until she settled at the County. She worked hard. Her determination to be the best and the most knowledgeable resulted in her being promoted to Assistant Municipal Deputy Chief for the County. After over 20 years of service, she retired and Johnnie and Ivy gave birth to Johnnie and Ivy’s Wash House and Rentals. The ambitious “power couple” went on to also own real estate.

Ivy leaves to mourn: her first born son, James “Jimmy” Williams; her four grandchildren, Greg Hollins of Norwalk, CA, Daryl Hollins and Danielle Hollins of San Diego, CA, Tasha Harris, of Anderson, South Carolina; two nieces, Norma Jean Johnson of Houston, Texas, and Deidre “Dede” Taylor of Escondido, CA; cousin, Floyd “DV” Osborne of Diamond Bar, CA; Thirteen greatgrandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves to mourn a host of family and friends.