Celebration of life service was held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary; interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

J T Inge was born in Danville, Virginia on April 15, 1929.

He entered the Marine Corps on July 11, 1946 and underwent basic training at the segregated training facility Camp Montford Point.

His initial assignment was Interior Guard Duty on Saipan from 1946 to 1947. In 1947 he was reassigned to Guam.

After completion of his tour on Guam and being promoted to Corporal, he returned to Camp Montford Point. He was transferred to Camp Lejeune during the start of the FULL INTEGRATION of African Americans into the Marine Corps. While there, he was promoted to Sergeant.

In 1953 he was transferred to Korea and was promoted to Staff Sergeant. He also served in Fuji and Yokosuka, Japan until 1956.

In 1956 he served stateside in San Francisco, Barstow and Twenty-Nine Palms, California.

In 1964 he received orders to report to MCRD. After completion of Drill Instructor School, he served as a Drill Instructor and Platoon Sergeant for recruit platoons. In 1967 after being promoted to Gunnery Sergeant, he reported to Vietnam. He was attached to the Bridge Company of the 7th Engineers in Da Nang until 1968.

In 1968, he was again assigned to MCRD. He served as a Series Gunnery Sergeant until his retirement in 1969 after serving twenty-three years of honorable and faithful service to America with Love to the Corps and Country.

After retirement, he assumed a position with the US Postal Service from 1969 to 1990. From 1990 to 1992 he worked for Continental Airlines until his final retirement. He also volunteered at MCRD and worked with Drill Instructors and Recruit training.

He was married to Mae Inge (Deceased) for forty years and Father to four children: Pamela, Asma, Valerie & Giani. He also leaves behind sisters Hallie Martin & Kaye Chandler, brother-in-law Augustus Magee, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

J T was an active life member of Montford Point Marine Association, Inc. San Diego Chapter #12, the VFW, American Legion and the Elks Lodge.

June 27, 2012 Gunnery Sergeant J T Inge was awarded the Congressional Gold Metal authorized by President Barack Obama.