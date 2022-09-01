James “Cowboy” Albert Williams

January 19, 1942 – July 09, 2022

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother James Albert Williams, affectionately known as ‘Cowboy,’ peacefully passed away at his home with his wife of 41 beautiful years at his side. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Carolyn McKinney Williams; 8 children; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Along with a brother, two sisters, a host of nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and extended family and friends. We invite you to join us for the final resting of Cowboy, which will take place in Yuma, Arizona, on September 10, 2022, as we honor his request to be laid to rest at the place he loved to fish.

If you wish to send monetary gifts or condolences, please contact grandson Jayme M Howell for further information at jaymemhowell@readingchangeslivesinc.org.