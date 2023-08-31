James Orlanders Bowlin

James Olanders Bowlin was born on June 6, 1970 in San Diego, CA. He was the only child born to Paula Ann Jones and Samuel Coleman, Sr. James was a fun-loving and active child. He attended grade school, secondary school, and Hoover High School in San Diego Unified School District. He graduated from Garfield High School.

James accepted Christ at an early age and enjoyed attending church and reading scripture. Anyone who met James soon realized what a talkative and intelligent man he was. He was always thinking ahead and coming up with ideas to improve his circumstances and his family’s well-being.

He worked for several years as a Blood Mobile driver, bringing hope and life-saving blood to many San Diegans in need. He later became a cross country truck driver and took great pride in covering 48 states during his career.

In June 2013, James met the love of his life, his wife, Renee Salazar. They enjoyed spending quality time together with their boys Maliki and James Jr. (JJ) and his beloved dog, Homer. Additionally, James was an avid chess player and master at the BBQ grill. He enjoyed listening to old-school R&B music, playing cards, games, and taking an occasional trip to the local casino.

James loved people, and whenever he could, he would stop and help out the homeless.

James had a special appreciation and love for his grandparents, who loved and supported him throughout his lifetime.

On Friday, August 4, 2023, James went from labor to his reward, and is now resting with our Father in Heaven.

He was preceded in death by his mother Paula Ann Jones, father Samuel Coleman, Sr., and grandmother Helen Dallas.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Renee, his children; Mac Smith, Maliki, and James Jr. (JJ), his grandfather Olanders Dallas, aunts; Brenda Akaigbe (Frankie) and Joyce Cattenhead, his brother Sam Coleman, Jr., sisters; Latrice Booker-Coleman, Sherell Coleman-Carter, and Lakisha Coleman, as well as a host of relatives and friends who will miss him but never forget him.