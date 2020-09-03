James Terrence Brock (affectionately known to all as Terry) was born August 13, 1958 to Avis Alberta (Richardson) Brock and John Isaiah Brock in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was the second to oldest of six boys. James completed his educational studies in the city Pittsburgh.

Terry later joined the Navy and moved to San Diego, California where he met and married Jerry (Jerldine) Jones, Colette Jones, and Ronald Jones on March 24, 1983. From this union sons Terrrance Allen Brock and Jerry Brock were born.

Respecting his calling from the Lord and doing what he enjoyed most, Terry began pastoring the church by preaching, teaching, and encouraging God’s people.

Terry had an enthusiasm for life that brought excitement to everyone he encountered. His positive energy and that beautiful smile was always known to leave a lasting impression.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Mother Avis and John, sons Jerry, Ronald, and James Brock, Jr., daughter Nazarene Drummond, and brothers John Darryl Brock and Michael Brock.

To celebrate his life, Terry leaves behind his wife Jerry, daughter Colette, son Terrance, grandsons O’Shea Moore and Ja’Ron Moore, and granddaughter Kalia Rose all of San Diego. His brothers, Minister Kevin L. Brock, Pastor Gary L. Brock, Bishop David Alan Brock (Lisa), and Timothy Brock, His sisters Yvonne Bishop, Veronica Brown, Alberta Johnson (all of Pittsburgh) and a host of other relatives and friends.