Funeral services were held on October 7, 2021 at Greater Life Church with a burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Jannie B. Hicks was born March 17, 1933 to James and Lugencie Leggett in Mount Olive, MS. She was the youngest of six children.

Jannie’s family moved to Florence MS, where she received her formal education. She attended Green Hill Elementary until the age of 12, her family then moved to Jackson MS. There she attended Campbell College, where she completed 2 years of college. In 1949 she married William Ward, in this union, two sons were born, James Otis and Willie James. She relocated to California in the early fifties.

She chose a career in the medical field where she worked at Edgemoore for 10 years and Mercy Hospital for 5 years as a medical assistant. Her longest journey was at the VA Hospital in La Jolla where she worked for 21 years in sterile supply, 19 of those years as a supervisor.

Jannie’s mother, father, sister, four brothers and her two sons preceded her in death. Jannie is survived by 12 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and great grandchildren and great great grandchildren who loved her dearly.