Jarvardon Roberts

Services were held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020; interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

JARVARDON CHARELL ROBERTS was born August 30, 1997, in San Diego, California. He received his formal education through the Sweetwater Union High School District, graduating from Olympian High School with the “Class of 2015.” While attending Mt. Erie Christian Academy, Jarvardon began playing pop warner football and basketball with exceptional athletic capabilities. He was also a member of the Olympian High School football team as well as the Eastlake High School football team.

Surrounded by the love of God, Jarvardon consistently showed love to family, friends, and loved ones around him, making this a fundamental value and priority of his.

Jarvardon continued his formal education at San Diego Mesa College, while also encouraging his beloved grandmother, Charrene Robinson, to enroll and achiever educational goals. Through his love and encouragement, Jarvardon and Charrene attended San Diego Mesa College together. His presence motivated Charrene to consistently excel beyond her limits in the classroom.

Jarvardon had future aspirations of joining the United States Navy, following the footsteps of his father, Vardon Roberts, who is a 20-year navy-retired veteran, Petty Officer First Class. Joining the United States Navy is an honor and noble commitment that Jarvardon understood and took very seriously. His most recent actions involved meeting with his recruiter, which was followed by Jarvardon’s active preparations for the ASVAB.

Jarvardon Charell Roberts transitioned from earthly labor to eternal rest on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ernest Roberts and Joshua Robinson. He leaves to cherish his memory: his parents, Vardon Roberts, Shavell and Glen Chandler; his grandparents, Beatrice Copper and Charrene Robinson; his siblings, Michael Bertulfo (Misha), Dajuan Roberts, Glen Chandler II, Dallas Chandler, and Kai Chandler; his aunts, Vonda Roberts, Chalblee Robinson, Taquanda Roberts, and Elika Morris; his uncle, Joshua Jaran Robinson; his godfather, Stephen Martin; and a host of other relatives, friends.