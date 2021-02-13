Jimmie Willie Jones

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Jimmie Willie “Bruh” Jones announces his passing. After surviving many serious health battles and Coronavirus, he has passed.

His birth was excitedly celebrated by his parents. Jimmie Booker T. and Sadie Jones (now deceased), after having four daughters. Jimmie was adored by primary and extended family as well as friends and neighbors in the small town of Whiteville, North Carolina. His young parents were ecstatic as finally a boy was born! Bruh could do no wrong! Jimmie was granted the highest status. His appearance was also a replica of his handsome father, adding to the charm. Years later, two younger brothers were born in the family, as well as the youngest sister.

Jimmie’s young life was one of love, enjoyment, seeking challenges, change and travel, but he was not enamored of formal education. He instead tested different occupations and fine wines. His pursuits were varied including; funeral attendant, embalmer and medical assistant, building construction, amongst other fields.

He determined that the classroom was too enclosing, stifling and boring. He finally faced “boring education”, in joining the U.S. Air Force. After his service, he was honorably discharged. As a veteran, he received the G.I. Bill and matriculated to college for a short time. Eventually, Jimmie married the love of his life, Ruth Nan Uexer who was a devoted wife. Their marriage was blessed with two lovely, accomplished daughters.

Jimmie was tagged as the family historian. Once he disclosed with a smile that such knowledge was garnered from his elders, as he secretly eavesdropped. His memory was unbelievably keen; exacting recollections of past events. He was capable of recalling what others had long forgotten.

Jimmie retired from Palm Springs County Schools. He had thoroughly enjoyed his multifaceted position. After retirement, Jimmie resided for many years in San Diego, living with family until his mobility and health declined. He spent his remaining years in the “five star” Paradise Valley Manor (an assisted living facility). There he engaged in an active life and regularly attended religious services. He appreciated and loved the entire staff; he had friends and staff who cared for and protected him. He took it upon himself to assume the unofficial positions of greeter, and junior staff.

Jimmie was loving and appreciative of family; he continued to stay connected and interacting with family in person and frequent calling. His family is planning a celebration of his life that will be announced at a later date, post COVID-19 in Whiteville, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth, and two of his siblings; Catherine Jones, and Larry Rudolph Jones. Jimmie is survived by two beautiful daughters Genevieve and Patricia (spouse Will, children; Wesley, Wyatt, and Addy). He is also survived by his siblings Rosa Lee Boone, Geraldine Greene, Martha Olivia Williams, Anthony Jones, and Patricia Jordan with a host of family, friends, and neighbors.