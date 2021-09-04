Funeral services were held on August 26, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary, with a burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Joel Meyers was the son of Jenny Wortham and Joe Meyers. He was born on February 5, 1955 in Long Look, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. He lived in Long Look and he along with several of his cousins were raised by his maternal grandmother, Claroda Lettsome until he was in high school, attending Town High School in Tortola. He Left Tortola in 1971 to join his mother in St. Thomas U.S., Virgin Islands where he attended Charlotte Amalie High School. He left the Virgin Islands in 1973 and moved to Indiana to join the Job Corps to study electronics. After graduating from the Job Corps, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He lived in San Diego, CA for the past 45 years.

Joel was a very loving, caring, thoughtful, dedicated and devoted husband, father, grandfather/great-grandfather. He was an Electrical Engineer by trade. He served proudly in the United State Navy for over 24 years. He retired from the U.S. Navy in 1998 and worked for Naval Base in Point Loma San Diego for the next 20 years until he was called home.

His favorite pastime was watching base and football. His favorite teams were the San Diego Padres, and the former San Diego Chargers. He called himself a “Homer” because he was dedicated and would always cheer for the home team. He loved listening to Reggae and Soca Music, having fun and spoiling his grandchildren. He was known for being a very kind person with such a genuine personality, a contagious smile and a laugh that could light up a room. He was known for having a “Can Do” attitude, always helping other people. His legendary words were always “Watch Your Six.”

He is preceded in death by his grandmother; Claroda Lettsome, grandfather: Ricard Lettsome, Mother Jenny Wortham, and Father Joel Meyers. He entered eternal rest on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Joel will be enormously missed by his wife of 37 ½ years, Angela Meyers, his children; Je’von Meyers, Lynda Patton, Frank Hanserd, Grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, and all who knew him.