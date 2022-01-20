Funeral services were held on January 12, 2022, at the Memory Chapel at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Jonette Minisee, affectionately known as “Joni”, was born on November 17, 1955. She was the first of four children born to the union of Charles and Ruby Washington.

Joni touched souls with her tender laughter and outgoing personality. She was a woman of strength, both physically and mentally. Her strength came from being tested by life’s unpredictability. Joni was always straightforward and never walked in uncertainty but in

confidence, no matter wherever she went or whomever she met. Joni enjoyed listening to music, watching movies, and going to the beach.

Joni also had a deep spiritual side. She accepted the Lord as her personal savior and was baptized twice in her early years. She loved to recite knowledge about bible truths. Joni defined resilience; she was strong in faith and belief.

Joni was preceded in death by her son, Markus Minisee, brother, Charles Washington Jr., two sisters; Alanna and Charlene Washington, and parents; Charles and Ruby Washington.

On December 20, 2021, Jonette Minisee was called from this earthly life to eternal rest with her beloved son and Jesus Christ. Joni will be fondly remembered for her kind and generous heart.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.