Born June 15,1942, in Vernon, Texas, Joyce Mitchell would later become a musical

matriarch in her own right. In the late 1960’s, she moved to California, where she would lay down her foundation and create a legacy. Her church affiliations were; Shiloh MBC, New Bethel BC, New Corinthian BC, and a list of other churches in the community.

She attended San Diego City College, where she studied Psychology. She later decided to go into transportation and became a bus driver, where she gave 18 years of

service.

As she made her home in San Diego, she would come together with her family and form a group called the Gospel Melodiettes of San Diego. They traveled near and far to spread the Gospel and share the anointed gift that God had given them.

The years to follow, with her knowledge, she would find her place in helping churches and organizations in gospel music and kingdom building. She dedicated her life to Christ, and from there he opened many doors.

In 1977, God would bless her with a child that would also follow in her footsteps and continue the family legacy. In the early 1990’s, she became a foster parent and would grow her family of 2 to a family of 8, all while being a single parent. She loved her family, and she loved people.

On July 28, 2023, she was called home to be with the Lord.

With her infectious personality, she touched so many hearts and later became known as “Momma Mitchell”. She will truly be missed by all, but we know she is flying high watching over us. “Singing in the Heavenly Choir” WE LOVE YOU.