Funeral services were held on January 26, 2022, at the Memory Chapel at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Junette Antoinette Johnson was born on July 9, 1941, in Tyler, Texas, to Jewel and Junie Mae Landers. She was well-loved by many and known for her warm, beautiful smile; lovingly nicknamed “Dimples”.

She was charismatic and talented in the arts. She was a classically trained songstress and pianist, as well as theater actress.

She spent over 30 years working as a social worker for the County of San Diego, before retiring. Junette and her husband, Edward Johnson Sr., were travel partners and they loved to travel.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jewel, and her mother, Junie Mae Landers, her brother, Jonathon Landers, husband, Edward Johnson, Sr., as well as her daughter, Lydia Johnson.

She is survived by her children: Ed Johnson, Jr., and Lynette Johnson, her brother, Jarvis Earl Landers, as well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Bobby, Janelle, Cassandra, and Adonis.