Funeral services were held on 08/18/2022 at 7th Day Adventist Church, with a burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Kendall Lamont McCullough was born on December 17, 1966, in Cook County of Chicago, IL to the Union of Louella and Tyrone Nathan McCullough. He was the eldest of three sons (Derrick and Tyrone Curtis).

Early in his life, his mother, Louella McCullough, preceded him in death which brought the McCullough Family to relocate to San Diego, CA, to live with their grandmother, Sis. Floy Mae McCullough, who also preceded him in death. With Mother McCullough’s guidance, all the McCullough’s were baptized at 31st Street Seven Day Adventist Church under the Pastorship of John Damon. Kendall attended Penn Elementary and Sherman Elementary in Chicago, Illinois. Kendall attended Gompers and San Diego Academy and graduated from Morse High School in 1984. After graduating high school, Kendall attended Aviation School in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

After attending aviation School, Kendall enlisted in the United State Navy, where he was stationed in Guam. After his brief term in the military, he returned home to San Diego, CA, which was the beginning of his health issues. While dealing with his health issues, Kendall attempted several careers, including stocks & bonds sales, and with the help of Mom Fran (Jackson), he started Real Estate.

Everyone who knew Kendall knows he loved his children and cherished being a provider for them in whatever capacity that was needed. Kendall had a passion and love for helping others.

Kendall departed this life on July 29, 2022. Leaving to mourn his passing are his loving children, Coran Ann Crosby of Pittsburg, CA., Unique Hunter of San Diego, CA., and Emmanuel Raheem Bartley, a.k.a. “Spanky,” of San Diego, CA. His loving father Tyrone N. McCullough (Henrene), his loving siblings Pastor Derrick McCullough (Bridget) of San Diego, CA., and Tyrone C. McCullough (Rina) of Savannah, GA., extended siblings Dawnella Roman (Romeo) and Tiffanie Boggess (Dusty) all residing in San Diego, CA., and a host of relatives in San Diego and Chicago and friends to cherish his memory. A Special Thanks to Cousin Darnell Bonds.