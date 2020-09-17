Kim Yvette (Tabor) Bryant’s was born on April 12, 1967. Early on in life she endured many challenges. However, she did not let that define her journey. She began to grow and develop a relationship with God. As a young adult in her twenties, she decided to give her life to the Lord and was baptized. Kim later joined and was a faithful member of Heart of God Church

Kim was a caring and compassionate woman. She started her educational journey in San Diego, California at Chapman College, where she received her Associates Degree, and later graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Brandman University, and completed her Master of Arts Degree in Psychology from Brandman University.

Kim was a very giving soul. At times she would open her home and give shelter and a place of refuge to many people over the years. She continued to give faithfully of her time, talents, and resources, expecting nothing in return.

God gave Kim a great love for children. She also worked as a preschool teacher to help inform her decisions about raising her own daughters, and help encourage and develop young minds.

Above all else, Kim made sure she did her “God Job.” She believed that “your story is your testimony.” She encouraged others to embrace their story, and testify of God’s goodness and deliverance in hopes to inspire others.

Kim understood that writing her vision for the future was important. She created a vision board that outlined her future hopes, dreams, and heart’s desires. She prayed and kept her vision board before the Lord for almost twenty years. In 2015, Kim met David Bryant and they married a few months later. God restored and provided everything that Kim detailed on her vision board twenty years prior. She was truly living in God’s favor, abundance, and overflow.

Kim reaped a great harvest here on earth and on August 21, 2020, at the age of 53, she was called from her earthly labor to her heavenly reward.

Kim leaves to cherish her precious memories husband David Marion Bryant; daughters Kailyana Tabor and Giana Tabor-Hill; mother Zetta Jane (Darling) Tabor; sisters Bridgette Tabor, Shawna Tabor, and Angela Tabor; brother Johnny B. Tabor, Jr. (Connie D. Sims); and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.