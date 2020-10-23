Homegoing Celebration service was held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary; interment at Miramar National Cemetery.

L. J. Briggs born on November 16, 1936 in Lewisville, Arkansas to parents Jerry Briggs and Bernice Heath entered into rest on October 10, 2020 in San Diego, California. He enlisted into the US Navy in Richmond, California and resided in San Diego for 52 years while raising his family. He was a respected and loving father, friend, uncle, husband and grandfather. He retired from the U.S. Navy commander rank after 32 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Earthleen Briggs. He was a father of two children, Lisa Janae and Lindsay Jonathan. Also surviving him are his brother Gary, his sisters Mary, Bertha, Geraldine, Juanita, Betty, Delores, Jerline, Annie and Debra. His legacy includes 3 grandchildren, LaNeida, Lindsay and Reynaldo; 5 great-grandchildren, El Amin, Selassie, Lindsay, Jax and Amara. His military service and love of his family clearly made an impact that will last for many generations. May he rest in eternal peace.