Service: Wednesday, November 4, 2020 11:00 a.m. Preferred Cremation and Burial Chapel Interment: Miramar National Cemetery 1:30 p.m.

Lamont Scott Freeman, Sr. was born on February 21, 1957 in Sacramento, California. He was the third child of Patricia Dennings. He had two older siblings, Wendy and Dana, and his younger sister, Denise.

Lamont grew up in Sacramento and attended Donner Elementary School, Peter Lassen Jr. High and graduated from McClatchy High School in 1975. Lamont joined the Navy in 1977. He had the privilege of traveling to several places around the world, such as Tokyo and the Philippines, and then finally to San Diego, where he made his permanent home. While stationed in San Diego, he met his wife, Donna. They raised a daughter Andrea and son Lamont Freeman, Jr., “Monte”, as well as several nieces and nephews.

After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Lamont worked at the US Postal Service where he retired in 2007. He began his handyman business, Double D’s (in honor of his brother, Dana).

In his early years, Lamont was trained in Tang Soo Do, becoming an accomplished black belt. Everyone who knew Lamont knew he had a passion and extreme love for fishing, which began when he was a little boy. He obtained his goal of owning two boats. He spent countless hours fishing with family, friends, and fellow fishermen.

The time and love he poured into others was invaluable and will be treasured and never forgotten. If he called you a friend; you were lucky enough to also be family to him.

Lamont Scott Freeman, Sr. was called home on Wednesday, October 14. 2020, in San Diego.

His loving family was by his side as they said goodbye to their Life Partner, Mentor, Sensei,

Coach, and Fearless Leader.

Lamont was preceded in death by; mother Patricia Dennings; and brother Dana Dennings. Left to cherish his memory are; wife Donna Freeman; daughter Andrea Michelle Kyle; son Lamont Scott Freeman, Jr. (Brenda); grandchildren Cairo, Alana, and Chance; sisters Wendy Walker (Melvin) and Denise Hampton; mother-in-law Lorraine Sablan; brothers-in-law Louie, Joe (Kathy), Ken, and James; sisters-in-law Clarise and Isabelle; and countless nieces and mighty nephews; as well as a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.