Latania M. Richmond was born on March 29,1975 to Joyce Thomas and Frank Richmond in Brawley, CA. At the age of five her siblings moved with their mother to San Diego, CA, which is where she attended elementary and high school. Latania worked with and served people with disabilities for twenty-plus years. She loved her work and caring for others. Latania was very family orientated and accepted Christ onApril 18, 2021.

Latania Richmond departed this life on May 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by sister Dina Richmond. Latania leaves to cherish her memory five children; her eldest son Bryson De’Anthony English, her only daughter Tashmonai Shree Marie Jones, Eddrian Richmond, Eric Charlie Jones, and Devon Lamont Richmond; two grandchildren Chance Bryson English, and Aria Monroe Richmond; mother Joyce Thomas; father Frank Richmond; sisters Janice Thomas, Christine Folkes, Shalanda Warren, and April Warren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins, and many friends. Latania was so loved by her family and friends and will be dearly missed.