Funeral services were held on January 28, 2022, at Dominion Center with the burial following at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Levi Jones Jr. was born on July 28, 1934, to Laura Rolland J. Hargrove and Levi Jones, Sr. in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The youngest of three children, Levi was loved unconditionally and spoiled. Levi was raised in Tuscaloosa where he attended Central Elementary and Industrial High School.

Levi married Jimmie Lee Snoddy and began his career in the United States Navy. Levi and Lee were blessed with seven children. Levi served his country for 20 years. He served in the Korean and Vietnam War, before retiring from the U.S. Navy as a Chief commissariat. After retiring from the Navy, Levi worked as a merchant seaman and then a truck driver. He also became part of the CB radio community taking the handle “Timber Wolf” or “Lobo.”

In 1984, Levi married Catherine Bates and the union would last until Cathy preceded him in death.

Levi enjoyed Cadillacs, Casinos, Chivas Regal, and being a father. Levi loved being around his family and family gatherings, always bringing a smile to his face and joy to his heart. Levi spent the last years of his life enjoying football and basketball.

On January 9, 2022, Levi Jones Jr. received his wings and joined those that preceded him in death, his father, Levi Jones, Sr., his mother, Laura Rolland J. Hargrove, his stepfather, Jack B. Hargrove, his sisters: Eula Mae Jones Dany and Eunice J. Murray Upshaw, his first wife, Jimmie Lee (Snoddy) Jones, his second wife, Catherine (Bates) Jones and his sons: Fredrick, Michael Lee, Levi Keith and Jimmy Jones.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters: Debra Brooks (Vincent), Cynthia Jones, son, Lawrence Jones, stepdaughter, Lynetta Shine, grandchildren: Lela & Darnell Ford, Lakesia Ross, LaVonna Ross, Mikeena Jones, Bradley Burns, Jr., Brandon Burns, LaChala Jones, Ernest Jones, LaShana Jones, Tiffany Jones, Kevon Jones, Marquise Johnson, step-grandchildren: Katrice Caldwell, James Caldwell, great grandchildren: Deandre, Alexis, Dominique, Kelani, Breana, Dejahn, Dajah, Kevionna, Keviontay, Khamran, Jordan, Jaiden Le’liani, Jeremiah, Deja’s, Azyiah, Makayla, Le’ajiah, Ta’ajiah, Ta’ahira and Aniya, great-great grandchildren: DeAndre Jr., Paige, Aubreigh, Darius Jr., Dakota, Desiah, and Dominique Levi.