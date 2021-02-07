Graveside Service was held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Lois B. Brodus was born July 17, 1927 to the late Roosevelt Kinsey and Mattie Odom Kinsey, in Sibley, Louisiana. Her parents instilled values, discipline and principles to always put God first and to love your family unconditionally. Lois attended school in Minden, Louisiana. Shortly after graduating, she moved to Racine, Wisconsin then to Kansas, Missouri, where she married Andrew Burson. Their union was blessed with a son, Andrew Jerome Burson. Both, her son and her husband preceded her in death. She later reunited with her high school sweetheart, Ambrose Brodus Jr. They were united in marriage on March 28, 1969. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2020. He was the love of her life. Lois was known for her cooking skills, impeccable sewing skills; but most of all, her love for family and friends. She attended Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed her Sunday school class. Lois B Brodus leaves to cherish her

Memory, nieces, Allison Smith (who she often referenced to as her daughter), Gwen L. Shepherd, Lisa Nemacheck and Larson Tanja Scott; nephews, Roosevelt Kinsey III and Rodney Ary; numerous cousins, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ambrose Brodus Jr; mother,Mattie Kinsey; father, Roosevelt Kinsey; son, Andrew Jerome Burson; sisters: Blanche Kinsey Sterling, Louise Kinsey Luke and Barbara L. Nemacheck of Phoenix Az; brothers, Roland Kinsey and Roosevelt Kinsey II; nephews, Stephen Nemacheck and Wilbert Luke; niece, Cheryl Kinsey Moore.