Homegoing Celebration was held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, Memory Chapel.

LOIS MAY HALE was born in Mexia, Texas on November 29, 1932 to the late Luther and Mary Denton. At a young age, Lois, along with her family, moved to San Diego, California. She attended and graduated from Point Loma High School with the “Class of 1950” and continued her education at San Diego City College.

While attending college, she began dating the love of her life, Charles Hale. They were united in marriage in November 1952. Their union was blessed with four children: oeshorn, Sharon, Charles Jr. and Steven.

Shortly after arriving to San Diego, Lois began working for a well-known jewelry store; Jessop & Sons Jewelers. During the mid-1980s, she retired after thirty years of exemplary service.

Lois united with Greater Trinity Missionary Baptist Church during the mid-1950s and remained a member until her passing.

Lois was a very loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and the best friend one could ever have. She was sweet, beautiful, strong and loving. She was the foundation that kept the family together. She was that special someone you could always talk to.

Lois enjoyed watching soap operas; eating her favorite dessert, carrot cake; reading her daily words and hearing from her children daily.

All who knew and loved her will miss her, her voice, her smile, her smell, her hugs, her laughter and how she made them feel. They will miss her.

On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Lois May Hale was called from earthly labor to eternal rest. Waiting to greet her at heaven’s gates are her parents; her sister, Betteye Hansett and her brother, Robert Denton.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving children: Roeshorn H. Hale, Sharon L. Hale, Charles Hale Jr., and Steven E. Hale; her brother, Roy Denton; daughters-in-law, Kathy Hale and Margaretta Felcon; grandchildren:

Trenell, Cantwon, Terell, Steven, Kayla, Lauren and Prince Royce; great-grandchildren: Rodney, Kaylanii, Zendaya, Zoey, Jurnie, Alexa, Matt, and Joe; special friend, Janice eaver; and a host of other relatives and friends throughout San Diego and Texas.