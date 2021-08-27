Funeral services were held August 15, 2021, at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary, with the burial following at Greenwood Memorial Park. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Lorene Dulin was born July 21, 1941, in Raceland, Louisiana to Cecil and Andrew Dulin

Sr.. Lorene received Christ at an early age and was baptized. She graduated from Rosenwald High School in Madisonville, Kentucky. Although Lorene held many jobs growing up, she dedicated herself to helping others.

Lorene moved to San Francisco, California with her cousin Carolyn, working in

education because she loved children and learning. She worked as a teacher’s assistant and part-time as a substitute teacher in a private school.

Lorene moved to San Diego, California with her two children, and worked at Kennedy Elementary School. Lorene was so passionate and would go above and beyond to help. Lorene retired from San Diego Unified School District. She ensured her own children were well educated. She instilled in them to have a deep sense of pride in whatever they chose to do. Lorene had a loving heart and spiritually adopted many children.

Lorene joined New Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church. Serving as a Sunday school teacher mission president. Under her leadership the remembrance plaque was installed, and the mission board had a cookbook published. She was the pastor’s personal secretary, and membership clerk. During her tenure, she worked to have the church’s first church bulletin installed. Lorene held over the years as secretary and tour guide for C & R Bus Company.

Lorene became a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. She enjoyed her Senior’s Sunday School Class and treasured the friendships she established at Lighthouse Baptist Church.

On July 29, 2021, Lorene was called home. Preceding her in death were her parents, Andrew and Cecile Dulin, siblings; Beulah Mae Jones, Freeman Van Dulin, Geneva Scott, and Andrew Dulin, Jr.

Lorene leaves to mourn her two children; Kimberle Wiseman, and her son Kristopher (Mesha) Wiseman, brother Nicholas Dulin, Sr. sisters; Marguerite (Raymond) Branch, Louisiana; Betty J. Thomas; Ruth Ann Ray; aunt Margrett Dulin, granddaughter, Sarah Posey Wiseman. Mourning also are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends, and church family members.