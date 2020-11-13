Services were held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary; interment at Greenwood Memorial Park.

Louise Inez Overstreet was born August 20, 1919 in Wiggins, Mississippi. She was the seventh of nine children born to John Evett and Annie Boutchie Overstreet. Her siblings were: Virgil, David, Katie, Irma, Grace, Shirley, Floriece and Bessie Overstreet.

Louise accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized. She was educated in Wiggins, where she received her high school diploma. She continued her education by earning an Associate of Arts Degree.

After graduating from college, Louise worked as a school teacher in Jackson. In 1942, God blessed her with a son, Fredrick. She later relocated to San Diego to join her sister, Floriece and her husband, Rev. Louie L. Henderson. She accepted employment with Convair as an airplane parts worker. She later worked as a paraeducator with the San Diego Unified School District.

Louise was an entrepreneur. She was an excellent seamstress and an outstanding author, excelling in the genre of poetry. Louise was a winner of the prestigious Diamond Homer Trophy, sponsored by the Famous Poets Society. Her inspiring book of poems are displayed in the Museum of Poetry in Washington D.C.

Louise Overstreet was passionate about her Christian ministry. She was a Sunday School Teacher; first with Bethlehem Baptist Church in Wiggins, then with Calvary Baptist Church in San Diego, followed by Bayview Baptist Church, and later returning to Calvary. Afterwards, she united New Creation Church. When her health failed, she relocated to Los Angeles to be near her son, Fredrick and his family. There, she united with Light and Life West Christian Fellowship in Long Beach, California.

Louise spent her entire life, doing the work of her Lord. She was a selfless individual. She was elegant and generous with all of her resources and talents until her Heavenly Father called her home to receive her reward.

On September 21, 2020, Louise Inez Overstreet was summoned to be with the Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings.

Louise leaves to cherish her legacy and precious memories, her beloved son, Fredrick Smith (Sylvia); grandchildren, Christopher and La Tanya; great-granddaughter, Zaneia; Godson, Evett Manley (Tyan) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.