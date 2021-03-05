Memorial Visitation was held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary: Graveside and Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Lula Dolores Porter, was the only child born to Charlie and Mable Johnson on March 29, 1925 in Vicksburg, Mississippi. On Friday, January 22, 2021 Lula was called home to be with the Lord. Lula received her education in Vicksburg, Mississippi at Cherry Street Junior and Magnolia High Schools. She later relocated to San Diego, California in 1944. In 1961 Lula met Merle W. Porter and married the love of her life. They had one son, Kevin J. Porter, and in this blessed union she became a second Mom to five additional boys.

She had several businesses with the most popular being the Sportsman Dining & Dancing Club in Valencia Park where she brought famous entertainers to San Diego, including Sir Lady Java, Bobby Blue Bland, Mr. Clean, Muhammad Ali, and her personal favorite, Al Green. Lula later became co-owner and ran Picador Liquor & Deli in San Ysidro.

At 64 years young, Lula opened the San Diego Community Treatment Center in downtown San Diego. She accomplished this and so much more by helping thousands of men suffering from substance abuse, with a 21-day treatment program. Lula ran this successful program for 19 years and earned the respect, admiration, and trust of those she helped. She was known as “The Eradicator” due to her style and poise that enabled her to keep more than 50 men in line daily. Lula also provided stable employment to many residents of the community until the Center’s closing in 2008.

In her later years, Lula, joined Christian Life Center of Spring Valley.

She was a civic leader, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Lula was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Mable Johnson, husband, Merle W. Porter, Sr. and sons Calvert J., and Michael W. Porter.

She leaves to cherish her memory sons Kevin J. (Bridgett) Porter, Myron D. (Jocelyn) Porter, Merle W. Jr. (Helen) Porter, and Marshall J.O. Porter. She leaves a special granddaughter Kache’ M, one aunt, Nora Donahoo, one cousin, Kay Francis Carroll, 13 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, family members and friends.