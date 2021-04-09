Viewing 4/8/2021, 3pm – 5pm, with services following at Calif. Cremation and Burial, 2200 Highland Ave., National City, CA. Burial will be held on 4/9/2021 at 12pm, Mt. Hope Cemetery, 3751 Market St., San Diego, CA

Lula Mae Lindsay born February 26, 1933 The last of twelve children born to Rueben and Mariah Wellons in Southampton County, VA.. She met and married George B. Lindsay, his military service led them to settle in San Diego, California, where she raised her 5 children, including 5 older sons. Her children blessed her with a total of 26 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren. She would go on to continue her career as a dry cleanest, a skill she acquired from the family dry cleaning business during her youth. Retiring from the Naval Training Center in San Diego. Lula Mae loved being with family, bus trips to Las Vegas and her all-time favorite playing bingo. When she was not travelling with friends, cooking was another joy, with some of her specialties of ribs, baked beans, yams, collard greens and her famous peach cobbler. She was truly loved and surrounded by her children when God called her home on March 29, 2021.