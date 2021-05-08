Lynell Durgan

Services were held at Fondel Memorial Chapel 830 N. Lyons Street Lake Charles, LA. Viewing was May 13, 2021, Burial Service: Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 28040 Mt. Olive Rd., Mt. Hermon, LA.

On Monday afternoon, Lynell transitioned from earth to heaven at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, LA. He was a native of Lake Charles, LA and relocated from California 13 years ago.

Lynell was born on Sunday, November 11, 1951, in Mamou, Louisiana to Gilbert and Joyce Helen Durgan he was the fourth child of nine siblings. His family later relocated to Lake Charles, Louisiana and became a part of the Fisherville Community. He attended Carver Elementary School and W. O. Boston High School and graduated in 1972. Lynell moved to San Diego, CA where he attended ECC and Cuyamaca College in El Cajon, CA. He is a Veteran of the United States Navy.

After completing his duty to his country Lynell started his apprenticeship at the North Island Navy Base in Coronado, CA. He was employed by the Department of Defense for the United States Navy at North Island Navy Base as a Sheet Metal Engineer, in Field Service for over 25 years.

He joined the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. After moving to San Diego, Lynell united with the Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher in the Junior Department, a member of the Brotherhood and the Sanctuary Choir. Lynell was a charter member of the United Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Milton Chambers. After preaching his first sermon Lynell was licensed as a Minister. Lynell became an ordained Minister by the Southern Baptist Association and was the Co-Pastor of the Hopewell Baptist Church in San Diego, CA. After relocation back to Lake Charles, Lynell became a member of New Jerusalem Ministries under the leadership of his nephew, Rev. Donald Durgan, Jr. After Hurricane Laura, the loss of his home and displacement, Lynell became a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Mt. Hermon under the leadership of Rev. Kenneth Saulsberry.

Lynell met the love of his life, Carol Elaine Cornist in San Diego, CA and they were united in holy matrimony on March 30, 1991, in Franklinton, LA and God blessed this union for 30 years. To this union they were blessed with two daughters, Autumn and Aaliyah.

Lynell leaves to cherish his life a devoted wife, Carol Cornist Durgan, two loving daughters, Autumn NaKiyah Durgan, Aaliyah Durgan (Caleb) Orphey, One sister, Joann (Robert) Evans, three brothers, Lee Morris (Retta) Durgan, Ivory Wayne (Mary) Durgan, and Bryan Keith Durgan, One Aunt, Carrie Ashley , Two Uncles, Rev. Mack C. (Hilda) Guillory, Daniel (Duffy) Guillory, Two sister-in-law’s, Royanna Durgan, and Terri D. Durgan, Two God children, Angela (John) Carroll, Kendrick Morris, best friend/co-worker, Nathniel (Joyce) Dennis, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins’ other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert & Joyce H. Durgan, four brothers, Donald Durgan, Sr., Dandrew Durgan, Ronald G. Durgan, infant Troy A. Durgan, both his paternal and maternal grandparents.