Magnolia Raspberry Merola was born June 21, 1925 in Agusta Arkansas.

When the Lord calls, it’s unknown. We don’t know the day or hour. We are here today and gone today.

In 1944, Mom married her childhood sweetheart, Wille Lee Raspberry. They moved to San Diego, California, and from that union a daughter, Joan, was born in 1945 and a son, Elliott, in 1948.

In 1964, at the age of 39, Magnolia (Mom) opened her own business, a wig shop. She loved that shop and she loved to keep up with what was going on in life and her community.

In 1967, Mom married Emilio Merola. She went back to school and graduated from San Diego State University, receiving her B.A. in Social Welfare. She taught school at Lindbergh Elementary and Lincoln High School for twenty years before she retired.

She loved her family and took care of her granddaughter, Joan Raspberry II, and Joan’s daughter (her great-granddaughter) Patrina.

Mom had many interests, but her favorite was “Bingo”. She was able to handle many cards at once and was able to keep track of other people’s cards also! She also loved going to all her family reunions no matter where they were located.

She attended New Creation Church of San Diego, and attended the 8:00 A.M. service, and after service she loved going out with her daughter Joan to breakfast.

Mom was called home on 12/11/2021 and leaves to cherish her precious memory her daughter, Joan Raspberry Sullivan; son Elliott Raspberry; her sister, Erma Holloman; her brother, Wardellous Clark, granddaughters: Joan Raspberry II, Judy Raspberry and grandson, Eugene Howard, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

She will be truly missed.

Her Loving daughter, Joan