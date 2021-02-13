A walk-thru viewing was held on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. Final resting place, Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

On Sunday January 17th, 2021 the Lord in His infinite wisdom called Mamie from labor to reward. Mamie B. Watkins Chatman was born on January 24, 1926 to the late Rev.(Elder) Joshua David Watkins Sr. and Bessie Mae Hall-Watkins. Mamie was the eldest of 12 children, and preceded in death by ten of her siblings; Willie, Joshua Jr., Joanna, Roy, Katherine, Johnnie,Samuel, Calvin (WC), Earnest, Alberta Mae…and husband Nathaniel Chatman, Sr.

Mamie was born in Hazlehurst Mississippi, in Copiah County. She received her education via the Pike County School District in McComb Mississippi, Also, Mamie was educated via Lincoln County in Brookhaven Mississippi, and Loyd Star and Adams County in Natchez, Mississippi.

Mamie professed God as her Lord and Savior from a very young age, and became a faithful and loyal servant of Jesus Christ. Mamie attended Sunday School, Sunbeam Youth Choir and was a member of the Usher Board. Mamie was a Secretary of the Sunday School, and the Youth Usher Board. Mamie desired to become a school teacher during her younger years. However, life as a wife and mother took precedent. On July 27th, 1941…Mamie was united in holy matrimony to Nathaniel Chatman Sr. at Grove A.M.E. Church, under the late Rev. G.W. Robinson. This Union brought forth four children. Mamie’s soul desire was to be a loving and serving Woman of God. Mamie prided herself on being a woman who loved her family as much as she loved the Lord. Mamie was a Missionary and Stewardess in her home church. Mamie was a bookkeeper for her husband’s family business and that became a source of Mamie’s outlook on life. Mamie enjoyed bible study, Sunday school, church meetings, district meetings, etc. Mamie taught her children to love God first, family, and your fellow man. She had a huge heart and was loved by many. Mamie leaves to cherish her memory of her sister ; Vella Crisler. Mamie is survived by her children Leola, Nathaniel (Kelly) Jr., Elizabeth (John), and Lorenzo (Carolyn). Grandchildren; Theta, Anthony, Jaqueline (Tony), Derrick, Kanisha and Lorenzo Carrington. She was a Great-grandmother of 6 children, and Great-Great Grandmother to 5 children; loving aunt to nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.