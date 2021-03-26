Graveside service were held Thursday, March 4, 2021 a tMt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

MARCELINE LEOLA LONG, was born May 10, 1928 to Ernest and Alma Marshall in Los Angeles, California. On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, Marceline was called home to be with the Lord.

Marceline attended Stockton Elementary, Memorial Junior High, and graduated from San Diego High School in 1946. Marceline could play basketball with the best of them and was asked to be team captain of her High School.

As a young child, Marceline took up sewing under her mother’s guidance. Marceline’s skills enabled her to construct garments from photographs and magazines, and create After-5 formal wear. She was accepted into Frank Wiggins Trade School Fashion Design Program in Los Angeles. This talent landed her a job as a dressmaker. This exposure opened doors to a position at Martike Leather Products, San Diego. Her skills were in high demand.

Marceline was blessed with a beautiful voice. She did backup for Slim Gaillard at a club on Pacific Coast Highway. Her voice captured the attention of Duke Ellington who wanted her to become a back-up singer. Due to her age and protective father her career was short-lived.

Marceline met and married Merle W. Porter, Sr. They were blessed with four sons: Michael, Myron, Merle and Marshall. She later married James W. Long and was blessed with another son, Morgan. She had taken the role as second Mom to nephews Ernest Bryson, Tony Marshall, and Ezekiel Evans; sons, Calvert and Kevin Porter.

Because of her grandmother, Leola Williams, Marceline was no stranger to bible studies, attending services and revivals. In later years she became a member of Christian Life Center of San Diego under Bishop Blair Holloway. She loved the Lord.

Marceline was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Alma Marshall; husbands, Merle W. Porter, Sr. and James W. Long; siblings, Ernestine Marshall and Donald Marshall; sons, Calvert J. Porter, Michael W. Porter and nephew, Ezekiel Marshall.

She leaves to cherish her memory sons: Myron D. (Jocelyn) Porter, Merle W. Jr. (Helen) Porter, Marshall J.O. Porter, Morgan J. Long and Kevin J. (Bridget) Porter; brother, Douglas 0. Marshall; cousin, Gloria (aka-Gummer) Davis, 5 nephews, 1 niece, 11 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, other family and friends.