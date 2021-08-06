Mark Anthony Afoa, known as Maleko to his family, was born on June 15, 1988 in San Diego. He was the second oldest of 4 children and loved being a part of the large Samoan family he was born into.

From childhood Mark was known for his kindness and gentle soul. Though he grew into an imposing figure standing 6 feet 5 inches tall, he maintained a tenderness and warmth about him that endeared him to so many. His quick smile and loving heart were most prominent with his daughter Karli whom he found complete joy with her.

Mark attended high school in El Cajon where he played football and basketball. Mark spent most of his life in San Diego, though he briefly lived in Hawaii with his grandmother, Legaloimoe Toleafoa, who he is now with once again. In addition to being a great athlete and wonderfully kind person, Mark was a talented artist with beautiful sketching skills, noticed by art schools.

Mark is survived by his daughter Karli; father Muliau Tulei Afoa; sisters Jessica (Ben) and Melody (Gabe); brother Trey (Olivia); nephews AJ, Tapulele and Roman; his long-time love Tara Renee and countless relatives in California, Hawaii, Washington, Missouri, Arizona, Utah and Australia.