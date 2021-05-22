Marva Jean Powell

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021- 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at MEMORY CHAPEL OF ANDERSON-RAGSDALE MORTUARY. Funeral Service will be held Friday May 21, 2021-11:00 AM

PILGRIM PROGRESSIVE BAPTIST CHURCH, 4995 “A” STREET SAN DIEGO, CA 92114. (by Invitation of the family) Burial to follow at Greenwood Memorial Park.

Willie George Frierson was born on August 21, 1926 in Columbus, MS to the late Willie George Frierson Sr. and Edith Hawkins. He and his late wife, Ruth Frierson, were married for 40+ years. She preceded him in death on June 27, 2009.

Also preceding him in death were his brother Maurice “Uncle Mike” Richardson and four sisters Julie Mae Shelton, Lucille Johnson, Ive Norwood and Clarice Steward.

At an early age he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Willie was a very active and faithful deacon and member at Pilgrim Progressive Baptist Church for 40+ years under the leadership of Pastor Joseph Foxworth, Sr. and now Pastor Donnell Townsend.

Willie George Frierson enlisted into the US Navy in January 1953 and retired in 1967. After retirement from the US Navy, Willie continued his service at the United States Post Office for 15+ years. During his time at the post office in San Ysidro, CA he was awarded as an Honor Hero. He was instrumental in rescuing potential victims in the McDonald massacre shooting on July 18, 1984.

Willie George Frierson leaves to cherish his memories: his family Pia Renee (Dwight) Lockett, of Los Angeles, CA, Sharon Holt of Compton, CA, Anita Frierson of Culver City, CA, sons, Andre Frierson, Melvin (Nancy) Johnson, of FL, Shekeena and Shekeeita Frierson, two special daughters, Dr. Ronda (Rob) Tillman and Beverly (Pastor Ronald) Young from Little Rock, AR., a special dear friend Olean Taylor and a host of grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly.

2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.