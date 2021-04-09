A walk through was held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Funeral Service was held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Anderson-Ragsdale Memory Chapel. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Mary Ann Zachary was born to the union of Ezekiel Freeman and Catherine Mayzck Freeman on April 7, 1935 in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. Mary was the second of seven children. She was affectionately known as “Sis” by her family members, and attended Olive Branch AME in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina where she received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age.

Mary received her formal education and graduated from Laing High School in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina where she sang in the Glee Club.

Mary met the love of her life Roosevelt Zachary, Sr. On May 23, 1957, Mary married her sweetheart, Roosevelt. As a newly U.S. Army wife, they moved to Alabama, France and California. The Lord blessed the union of Roosevelt and Mary with four children.

In 1977, she joined and was baptized at New Home Missionary Baptist Church in Sacramento, CA under the leadership of the late Pastor Moses Gipson. She served as a Deaconess President, Choir Member President, Mission President, and Sunday School Teacher. Mary worked as a sales person in department stores and as a teacher’s assistant at American Legion High School. She attended American River Community College.

In 2005, she joined the Mt. Erie Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Walter G. Wells was an active member in the Mission Department, Sunday School, and Women 2 Women Retreats.

Mary enjoyed sewing, traveling, crafts and maintaining her heritage art form of sewing South Carolina Sweetgrass baskets. With a love of the outdoors, she enjoyed camping and fishing with the family. In San Diego, she enjoyed the fun of attending Padre baseball games. As an adventurous traveler, she added to her international agenda Luxembourg, England, Switzerland, Austria, Mexico, Bahamas and Jamaica. As a supporter of Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park, which she participated in the Sacramento chapter, contributed to the Foundation and attended their annual events. As a seamstress, she would sew many wardrobes of clothing over the years. Every Sunday morning, one would see Mary wearing one of her beautiful hats- she loved wearing hats. She cherished celebrating her milestone birthdays with family, and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents- Ezekiel and Catherine Freeman, husband, Roosevelt Zachary, Sr., daughter Paulette Zachary, sons Keith Zachary, Sr., Kenneth Zachary and brother Ezekiel Freeman, Jr.